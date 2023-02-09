WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 308 PM EST Thu Feb 9 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southern and eastern Adirondacks, Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, eastern Catskills, Helderbergs, Capital Region, Saratoga Region, northern Taconics, the Green Mountains of southern Vermont and the Berkshires. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather