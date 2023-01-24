WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Western Greene County.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the afternoon and evening commute on

Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be near one inch per

hour on Wednesday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph, especially for the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Northwest Connecticut, Columbia, Dutchess, eastern

Ulster and eastern Greene County in eastern New York.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be as high as one inch

per hour on Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Southern Fulton County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday.

conditions will impact the evening commute on Wednesday.

hour on Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to up to one

tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...The Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Greater Capital

Region, The Helderbergs, Washington County and northern

Taconics.

