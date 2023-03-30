NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

NYZ072-301500-

New York (Manhattan)-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ073-301500-

Bronx-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ176-301500-

Northern Queens-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ178-301500-

Southern Queens-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ075-301500-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-301500-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ177-301500-

Northern Nassau-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ179-301500-

Southern Nassau-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ078-301500-

Northwest Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ080-301500-

Southwest Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ079-301500-

Northeast Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ081-301500-

Southeast Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ071-301500-

Southern Westchester-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ070-301500-

Northern Westchester-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ069-301500-

Rockland-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ068-301500-

Putnam-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ067-301500-

Orange-

351 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

