NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

NYZ072-101600-

New York (Manhattan)-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ073-101600-

Bronx-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ176-101600-

Northern Queens-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ178-101600-

Southern Queens-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ075-101600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ074-101600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ177-101600-

Northern Nassau-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ179-101600-

Southern Nassau-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ078-101600-

Northwest Suffolk-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ080-101600-

Southwest Suffolk-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ079-101600-

Northeast Suffolk-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ081-101600-

Southeast Suffolk-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ071-101600-

Southern Westchester-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ070-101600-

Northern Westchester-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with a chance of rain in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ069-101600-

Rockland-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ068-101600-

Putnam-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ067-101600-

Orange-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 30.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

