NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

_____

531 FPUS51 KOKX 260921

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

NYZ072-261700-

New York (Manhattan)-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-261700-

Bronx-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-261700-

Northern Queens-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-261700-

Southern Queens-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-261700-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-261700-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-261700-

Northern Nassau-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-261700-

Southern Nassau-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-261700-

Northwest Suffolk-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-261700-

Southwest Suffolk-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ079-261700-

Northeast Suffolk-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this morning. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-261700-

Southeast Suffolk-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this morning. Windy with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-261700-

Southern Westchester-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-261700-

Northern Westchester-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-261700-

Rockland-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-261700-

Putnam-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ067-261700-

Orange-

420 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather