NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 324 AM EST Tue Feb 7 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather