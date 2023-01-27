NY Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly cloudy;43;27;ENE;9;68%;23%;2

Binghamton;A bit of snow;38;29;SSW;9;69%;72%;1

Buffalo;A little snow;34;28;SSE;17;78%;97%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny;48;40;WSW;7;48%;2%;3

Dansville;A little snow;39;29;SSE;9;61%;99%;1

Dunkirk;A little snow;35;28;SSE;12;76%;97%;1

East Hampton;Breezy;48;37;WSW;15;56%;2%;3

Elmira;A passing flurry;41;30;SSE;9;60%;74%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;49;38;SW;11;49%;2%;3

Fort Drum;A little snow;35;24;SE;15;69%;96%;1

Fulton;A little snow;38;28;S;10;69%;96%;1

Glens Falls;A bit of snow;40;18;SW;10;68%;83%;1

Islip;Breezy in the a.m.;49;38;SW;13;52%;2%;3

Ithaca;A bit of snow;37;27;SE;10;71%;91%;1

Jamestown;A little snow;34;27;S;11;79%;94%;1

Massena;A bit of snow;37;15;NW;16;68%;97%;1

Montauk;Breezy;48;41;W;15;53%;2%;3

Montgomery;Clouds and sun;47;29;WSW;10;60%;5%;3

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;42;28;W;9;65%;12%;2

New York;Periods of sun;48;41;SW;11;50%;2%;3

New York Jfk;Breezy;48;38;SW;15;51%;2%;3

New York Lga;Breezy in the p.m.;49;41;SW;13;46%;2%;3

Newburgh;Sunny intervals;48;33;SW;10;58%;5%;3

Niagara Falls;A little snow;33;27;S;12;73%;100%;1

Ogdensburg;A bit of snow;37;18;NNE;13;71%;98%;1

Penn (Yan);A little snow;38;29;S;10;65%;91%;1

Plattsburgh;A bit of snow;38;23;NW;14;64%;96%;1

Poughkeepsie;Sunny intervals;47;31;SW;10;55%;3%;3

Rochester;A little snow;35;29;S;14;72%;98%;1

Rome;A bit of snow;35;20;E;11;76%;84%;1

Saranac Lake;A bit of snow;31;19;SSW;14;75%;98%;1

Shirley;Breezy in the a.m.;49;35;SW;12;54%;2%;3

Syracuse;A little snow;38;28;SSE;14;66%;91%;1

Watertown;A little snow;36;25;SW;15;72%;98%;1

Wellsville;A flurry;37;31;S;12;67%;83%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy in the a.m.;47;33;WSW;12;55%;2%;3

White Plains;Partly sunny;46;34;WSW;10;53%;2%;3

