NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, March 25, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;35;N;1;72% Binghamton;Mostly clear;30;E;3;74% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;4;76% Central Park;Clear;47;NE;9;40% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;34;S;7;72% Dunkirk;Cloudy;35;ENE;5;78% East Hampton;Mostly clear;40;ENE;4;78% Elmira;Mostly clear;32;ENE;7;81% Farmingdale;Clear;41;NNE;1;60% Fort Drum;Clear;29;SE;7;74% Fulton;Partly cloudy;30;E;3;85% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;33;N;7;61% Islip;Clear;39;NNE;2;75% Ithaca;Clear;31;E;7;78% Jamestown;Cloudy;37;E;8;64% Massena;Clear;23;Calm;0;84% Montauk;Clear;43;E;5;79% Montgomery;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;78% Monticello;Partly cloudy;28;NE;3;87% New York;Clear;45;NE;9;43% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;41;NE;6;62% New York Lga;Clear;45;ENE;8;55% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;37;NNE;2;74% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;32;E;5;72% Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;23;Calm;0;92% Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;28;N;1;79% Plattsburgh;Clear;26;Calm;0;77% Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;40;NE;7;57% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;30;E;2;80% Rome;Clear;27;Calm;0;81% Saranac Lake;Clear;19;Calm;0;91% Shirley;Clear;40;N;5;62% Syracuse;Partly cloudy;30;E;3;74% Watertown;Clear;26;Calm;0;95% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;36;ESE;5;71% Westhampton Beach;Clear;30;N;5;81% White Plains;Mostly clear;41;N;7;52%