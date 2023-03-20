NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, March 20, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;25;SSW;2;69% Binghamton;Clear;21;W;8;64% Buffalo;Clear;32;SW;9;73% Central Park;Clear;33;Calm;0;41% Dansville;Clear;28;ESE;6;52% Dunkirk;Clear;32;SW;11;58% East Hampton;Mostly clear;33;WNW;4;52% Elmira;Clear;24;W;6;65% Farmingdale;Clear;32;W;2;51% Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;28;SW;13;68% Fulton;Clear;27;SSW;7;60% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;28;SSW;8;65% Islip;Clear;31;W;2;67% Ithaca;Clear;24;SW;6;62% Jamestown;Clear;22;SW;14;74% Massena;Mostly cloudy;29;SW;12;63% Montauk;Mostly clear;36;WNW;9;42% Montgomery;Clear;23;WSW;5;65% Monticello;Clear;19;W;2;76% New York;Clear;33;Calm;0;40% New York Jfk;Clear;33;W;13;49% New York Lga;Clear;36;W;8;34% Newburgh;Clear;28;W;2;56% Niagara Falls;Clear;32;SW;10;71% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;SW;14;74% Penn (Yan);Clear;29;SW;8;59% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;25;S;3;65% Poughkeepsie;Clear;31;SW;8;45% Rochester;Clear;29;SW;8;69% Rome;Clear;21;E;3;77% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;23;SW;9;74% Shirley;Clear;29;WSW;3;51% Syracuse;Clear;28;SSW;8;55% Watertown;Clear;31;SSW;14;72% Wellsville;Clear;24;S;4;66% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;19;Calm;0;70% White Plains;Clear;29;WSW;3;51% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather