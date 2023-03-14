NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, March 14, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Snow;33;NNE;2;94% Binghamton;Snow;28;NW;12;92% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;4;90% Central Park;Showers;38;N;7;92% Dansville;Flurries;30;NW;3;92% Dunkirk;Flurries;30;NNW;7;86% East Hampton;Showers;44;E;11;95% Elmira;Cloudy;32;W;6;88% Farmingdale;Showers;40;NNW;13;85% Fort Drum;Fog;30;W;3;100% Fulton;Flurries;33;WNW;7;91% Glens Falls;Snow;32;N;8;93% Islip;Showers;42;NNW;5;98% Ithaca;Flurries;29;WNW;12;96% Jamestown;Cloudy;27;N;12;92% Massena;Mostly cloudy;33;NE;3;95% Montauk;Rain;43;E;12;96% Montgomery;Snow;32;NNW;5;95% Monticello;Snow;31;NNW;1;99% New York;Showers;37;N;7;91% New York Jfk;Showers;40;NW;17;92% New York Lga;Rain;40;NW;17;82% Newburgh;Snow;32;N;2;93% Niagara Falls;Flurries;28;NW;4;84% Ogdensburg;Flurries;32;N;6;100% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;30;NNW;2;88% Plattsburgh;Showers;33;Calm;0;91% Poughkeepsie;Snow;33;NNW;10;91% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;4;91% Rome;Snow;32;W;10;92% Saranac Lake;Snow;32;NE;5;92% Shirley;Rain;44;Calm;0;88% Syracuse;Flurries;32;W;10;92% Watertown;Flurries;32;Calm;0;95% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;5;87% Westhampton Beach;Rain;44;E;13;100% White Plains;Rain;38;NNW;15;89% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather