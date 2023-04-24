NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ 044 FPUS51 KBTV 240727 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 NYZ028-241500- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ031-241500- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ026-241500- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ087-241500- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ029-241500- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ027-241500- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ030-241500- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ035-241500- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ034-241500- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 323 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather