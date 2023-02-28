NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023

_____

872 FPUS51 KBTV 280909

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

405 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

NYZ028-281700-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

405 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-281700-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

405 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature around 30. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-281700-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

405 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-281700-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

405 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-281700-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

405 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ027-281700-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

405 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 30. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-281700-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

405 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely until midnight. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ035-281700-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

405 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-281700-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

405 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light

snow accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather