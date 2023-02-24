NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers through early afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from around

20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows

ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Windy with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows around 20.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in

interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Very windy with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy,

cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers early, then a chance of snow showers

late this morning. A chance of snow showers and freezing rain early

this afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late. Additional snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Windy, cold with highs 20 to 25.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers late this morning. A chance of snow showers and freezing

rain early this afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late.

Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers late this morning. A chance of snow showers and freezing

rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less.

Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder

with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers through early afternoon. A chance of snow showers and

freezing rain late. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows ranging from 5 below to 10 below zero on the Tug Hill

to zero to 5 above across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold

with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Cold with highs

10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to

10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

345 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold with

highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

