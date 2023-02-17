NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet early, then snow likely. Snow

and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one

tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet early, then snow likely from

late morning on. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Snow likely from late morning on. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2

inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

early, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and rain early, then freezing rain, sleet and

snow. Snow likely from late morning on. Snow and sleet accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Early

morning highs around 30, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms early, then rain,

freezing rain, sleet and snow. Snow likely from late morning on.

Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early morning highs in the

lower 30s, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s inland and to

the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain early, then rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Snow

likely from late morning on. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early

morning highs in the 40s, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s

on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms early, then snow

likely by late morning. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the

lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms early, then rain and

snow. Snow likely from late morning on. Snow accumulation up to 2

inches. Early morning highs in the 50s, then temperatures falling

into the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of

snow from late morning on. Early morning highs in the 50s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms early, then rain and snow

likely. Snow likely from late morning on. Snow accumulation 1 to 2

inches. Early morning highs in the 40s, then temperatures falling to

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain early, then rain with possible sleet, snow and

freezing rain. Snow likely from late morning on. Snow and sleet

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of

an inch. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures

falling to the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 20

mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early, then freezing rain, sleet and

snow. Snow likely from late morning on. Snow and sleet accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Early

morning highs in the lower to mid 30s, then temperatures falling to

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain early, then rain, sleet with snow and freezing rain

likely early. Snow likely from late morning on. Snow and sleet

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of

an inch. Early morning highs in the lower to mid 30s, then temperatures

falling into the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain early, then rain, freezing rain and sleet. Snow likely

from late morning on. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Early morning highs in

the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain early, then rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow through

mid morning. Snow likely from late morning on. Snow accumulation an

inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Early

morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling to between

15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill

to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early, then freezing rain and sleet.

Snow from late morning on. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2

inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Windy.

Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to

between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from 5 to

10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

333 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early this morning, then snow, sleet

and freezing rain late this morning. Snow likely this afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Early morning highs ranging from the lower

30s to lower 40s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on

the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

