NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

080 FPUS51 KBGM 160735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

