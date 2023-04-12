NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles late this

morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles late this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles late this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles late this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles late this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

858 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

