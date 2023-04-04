NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 3, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

