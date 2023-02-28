NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023 _____ 775 FPUS51 KBGM 280835 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 NYZ009-282100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight chance of freezing drizzle. Snow this morning, then snow with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ015-282100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle, snow likely with freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ016-282100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle with possible snow with freezing drizzle and sleet likely this morning, then a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ017-282100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Drizzle, snow, freezing drizzle with a slight chance of sleet this morning, then drizzle likely with a chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ018-282100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Drizzle. Snow and freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, blustery with lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ022-282100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle, snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ023-282100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle, snow and freezing drizzle likely this morning, then a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ024-282100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Drizzle, snow and freezing drizzle likely this morning, then a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ025-282100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow with possible drizzle, freezing drizzle and sleet likely this morning, then a chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ036-282100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow and freezing drizzle this morning, then snow likely, a chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, blustery with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ037-282100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow and freezing drizzle this morning, then snow with drizzle and freezing drizzle likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, a slight chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, blustery with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ044-282100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow and freezing drizzle this morning, then snow, freezing drizzle likely with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, blustery with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ045-282100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow with freezing drizzle likely. A chance of drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ046-282100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow with freezing drizzle likely this morning, then snow likely, a chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ055-282100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with freezing drizzle likely. Snow with drizzle likely this morning, then a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ056-282100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow likely. Freezing drizzle likely with a slight chance of sleet this morning, then a chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, brisk with lows around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ057-282100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow with freezing drizzle likely this morning, then snow likely, a chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ062-282100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then snow likely with possible drizzle, freezing drizzle and sleet this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$