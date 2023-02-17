NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

NYZ009-172100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers with possible snow showers or

thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ015-172100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning. Snow showers likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ016-172100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around

40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ017-172100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows near 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ018-172100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ022-172100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers and freezing rain this morning. A chance of

snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ023-172100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning. A chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ024-172100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then a slight chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-172100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-172100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers with possible snow showers or thunderstorms

likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ037-172100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers with possible snow showers or

thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ044-172100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ045-172100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ046-172100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. A slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ055-172100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ056-172100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-172100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers or

a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain. Lows

10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ062-172100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then a chance of

rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

