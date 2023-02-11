NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

NYZ009-112100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ015-112100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Blustery with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ016-112100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Blustery with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ017-112100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Blustery with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ018-112100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ022-112100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Blustery with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ023-112100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Blustery with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-112100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ025-112100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Brisk with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ036-112100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ037-112100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ044-112100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ045-112100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ046-112100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs around 50.

NYZ055-112100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ056-112100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs around 50.

NYZ057-112100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-112100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

