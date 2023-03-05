NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 4, 2023

_____

249 FPUS51 KALY 050802

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050801

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

NYZ033-051600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-051600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-051600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Windy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-051600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-051600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-051600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-051600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ042-051600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-051600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-051600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-051600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-051600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ039-051600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-051600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-051600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-051600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-051600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-051600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-051600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-051600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-051600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold

with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-051600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-051600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-051600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-051600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-051600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-051600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

301 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather