NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

_____

119 FPUS51 KALY 290815

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 290808

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

NYZ033-291600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow or rain showers

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold

with lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 15.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 15 below to 20 below zero. Wind chill values as low

as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

$$

NYZ052-291600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to

15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ058-291600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ065-291600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ041-291600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ038-291600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ032-291600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 14. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 below to

20 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 35 below.

$$

NYZ042-291600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then rain or

snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ083-291600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ043-291600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

5 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ084-291600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ082-291600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow or

rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 30 below.

$$

NYZ039-291600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then rain or

snow showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ040-291600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then rain

showers likely or a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ047-291600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ048-291600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ049-291600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ050-291600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ051-291600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ053-291600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ054-291600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 below. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ060-291600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ061-291600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ059-291600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ063-291600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ064-291600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ066-291600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

308 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather