Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 15, 2023

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Partly sunny;33;27;SSW;14;76%;38%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy;28;22;Partly sunny;29;23;WNW;18;46%;3%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;24;10;Mostly cloudy;25;12;NNE;12;43%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;22;13;Increasingly windy;17;8;E;27;58%;2%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;A couple of showers;14;6;NNE;17;77%;86%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;7;-2;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;NNW;9;69%;27%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;NW;14;39%;10%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow, windy;-3;-13;A little icy mix;-2;-7;NE;20;78%;91%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and warmer;27;20;An afternoon shower;25;19;S;12;81%;88%;2

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;22;12;Mostly cloudy;20;13;SW;12;48%;68%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Strong winds, cloudy;20;16;Cloudy and windy;20;16;E;31;70%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Mostly sunny;29;14;NW;18;35%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;36;23;Mostly cloudy;35;23;SSW;12;66%;33%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny;35;20;ESE;11;35%;1%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;37;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;SSW;11;64%;58%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;16;43%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;21;7;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;SSE;18;14%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in spots;18;8;A shower;16;10;NW;9;67%;97%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;12;8;A couple of showers;11;6;NE;9;94%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;21;11;Downpours;19;11;SSE;11;77%;97%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;SSW;9;68%;66%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Chilly with rain;9;4;Periods of rain;13;6;NW;11;72%;93%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;15;6;A couple of showers;12;6;NNE;16;78%;94%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;21;10;A shower and t-storm;17;8;E;22;81%;97%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;12;5;Warmer;16;9;NNW;10;68%;69%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;19;13;Showers around;19;12;E;10;65%;70%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;26;19;A t-storm or two;26;20;NE;9;77%;89%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with showers;19;9;Sunny;17;7;WNW;25;55%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;NE;14;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;21;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;SSE;14;63%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;30;20;Cloudy and very warm;32;19;E;7;59%;33%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;Remaining very warm;37;26;SSE;17;60%;0%;13

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;26;12;Rain, then a shower;14;1;WSW;32;82%;100%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;32;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;SW;12;76%;69%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;14;7;Some sun returning;13;3;SSE;11;66%;39%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;27;22;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;N;24;66%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;10;Sunny, not as warm;24;12;SE;15;32%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;29;23;Morning showers;30;23;S;13;79%;85%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;40;26;Hazy sun, very hot;39;26;W;11;20%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Rain and snow shower;10;-2;Milder;18;3;S;13;24%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine, very hot;40;28;Sunny and very hot;39;28;SSW;16;36%;0%;11

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;8;79%;73%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;13;8;A shower or two;16;8;SSE;11;85%;81%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Showers around;24;13;A morning shower;23;13;NE;13;54%;66%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and very warm;27;14;Sunny, not as warm;23;14;ENE;25;67%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Morning t-storms;30;23;Warm with some sun;31;24;SE;14;70%;6%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;26;13;A stray t-shower;22;10;ESE;16;63%;50%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;32;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;N;12;74%;82%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;8;1;Clouds breaking;6;0;NE;13;58%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;35;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;SE;14;70%;97%;3

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;30;23;Very warm;31;23;ESE;12;59%;0%;11

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;29;22;A couple of showers;29;22;ENE;14;62%;90%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;38;25;An afternoon shower;39;25;SW;11;32%;46%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;42;22;Cloudy and cooler;33;21;NNW;12;29%;5%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;19;12;Cloudy and mild;21;12;E;13;56%;57%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SW;12;77%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;28;A t-storm around;32;28;NNW;13;57%;42%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;23;9;Decreasing clouds;22;10;NW;11;54%;3%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;25;11;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;10;NNW;7;47%;66%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;W;20;55%;1%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;29;15;Some sun, very warm;32;15;ESE;8;28%;25%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;27;Sunny and very warm;41;27;N;16;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;9;7;Warmer;13;7;E;18;71%;37%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNE;23;71%;83%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;SSE;10;70%;78%;8

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, very hot;41;29;Hazy and very hot;40;29;SSW;16;44%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;NW;10;66%;52%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;17;3;A p.m. shower or two;17;3;NNE;11;42%;75%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;14;76%;65%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;27;22;Variable cloudiness;27;22;SSE;17;75%;16%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy and warmer;24;13;Sunny and warmer;29;15;NNE;13;44%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Milder with a shower;14;6;More clouds than sun;16;5;E;7;65%;4%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;22;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;S;11;58%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Plenty of clouds;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;12;79%;89%;5

Madrid, Spain;Warm with some sun;23;7;Mostly sunny, warm;24;8;NNE;10;49%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;NW;13;70%;6%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NNW;7;79%;100%;5

Manila, Philippines;Brief p.m. showers;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;11;73%;83%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy, p.m. rain;21;13;A couple of showers;17;8;WNW;21;72%;85%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;27;12;A few showers;26;11;NNE;11;31%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;Humid with a t-storm;30;22;S;16;75%;85%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;9;3;A shower in places;11;5;SE;16;91%;97%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;32;26;Variable clouds;32;26;SE;15;64%;44%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;18;9;Becoming cloudy;19;13;SE;10;72%;85%;4

Montreal, Canada;High clouds and warm;23;9;Partly sunny, warm;23;12;E;13;53%;28%;5

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;10;1;Sunny, not as cool;12;5;NNW;11;36%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;35;26;Hazy sun;35;27;NW;14;54%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;24;16;A little a.m. rain;25;15;ENE;16;67%;76%;10

New York, United States;A couple of showers;21;13;Morning mist, cloudy;20;12;SE;12;70%;77%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;24;11;Mostly sunny;28;12;WNW;14;37%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with some sun;-2;-11;Not as cold;3;-8;SW;13;45%;6%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;15;13;Sunshine and windy;20;9;W;30;63%;8%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Not as cool;14;3;N;9;66%;23%;4

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds;24;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;12;ESE;13;57%;73%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;25;E;14;82%;100%;2

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;22;A morning shower;32;22;NNW;13;66%;70%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;29;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;ENE;12;84%;87%;4

Paris, France;Clearing;13;4;Periods of sun;15;7;N;16;62%;25%;5

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;20;16;A little a.m. rain;22;14;SE;12;72%;81%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;S;12;61%;56%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;33;23;A shower or two;32;23;NNE;17;69%;82%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;High clouds;34;22;Showers around;33;21;SSE;13;64%;70%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;11;4;A couple of showers;13;5;NW;6;80%;96%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A.M. rain, overcast;16;3;Cool with some sun;18;4;S;9;47%;10%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;20;10;Downpours;17;9;SE;11;84%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;22;9;Sunny and very warm;28;10;E;14;50%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;24;A little a.m. rain;30;24;SE;14;80%;89%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds rolling in;10;5;P.M. rain, breezy;11;7;SE;26;73%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;14;5;A couple of showers;8;5;NNE;15;70%;97%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;A t-storm around;27;22;ENE;13;79%;45%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Inc. clouds;24;18;A t-storm or two;28;19;SW;15;51%;79%;11

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;15;8;A couple of showers;17;7;NNE;16;76%;93%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;9;0;Partly sunny;12;1;W;13;42%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny;16;9;WNW;25;63%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;A stray t-shower;27;18;ENE;18;58%;47%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;30;23;Increasingly windy;29;23;E;26;71%;92%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;A t-storm around;26;19;N;11;69%;68%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;25;11;Partly sunny;26;11;NNE;10;41%;13%;14

Santiago, Chile;Some sun, pleasant;22;8;Sunny and beautiful;22;8;SW;9;67%;9%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A little a.m. rain;31;22;Afternoon showers;31;21;NNE;12;76%;94%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Lots of sun, warmer;22;9;Sunny and warmer;28;12;NNE;10;44%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Periods of rain;10;4;SSW;18;79%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A couple of showers;16;5;Partly sunny;17;5;SW;13;50%;8%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny, warmer;28;16;SE;15;38%;44%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, hot;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNW;10;68%;65%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy;17;7;A couple of showers;17;8;SE;10;70%;99%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;29;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;ENE;19;64%;81%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Brilliant sunshine;11;1;Clouds breaking;12;0;NNE;13;49%;1%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partial sunshine;27;20;Increasingly windy;28;14;SW;25;46%;32%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, heavy at times;24;19;Hazy sun and warmer;34;20;SSE;8;43%;0%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;11;0;Clouds breaking;10;1;ENE;15;45%;6%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;23;11;Partly sunny;25;9;WNW;14;40%;28%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;24;9;Cooler;17;7;SE;16;57%;38%;7

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;22;12;Mostly cloudy;23;11;W;13;22%;3%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;26;16;Sunny and nice;24;15;NE;13;64%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;19;9;Rain and a t-storm;17;9;SW;8;68%;99%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;16;13;Very windy, clearing;22;11;WSW;41;73%;0%;8

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;17;7;A p.m. thunderstorm;16;6;SW;15;72%;98%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Sunny and breezy;20;14;WNW;23;61%;4%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;13;A few showers, windy;20;13;WNW;32;52%;72%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Inc. clouds;9;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;NNW;15;40%;21%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;10;7;Rain;9;3;SSW;16;88%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cold with rain;8;5;Occasional rain;12;7;WNW;11;77%;93%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny and hot;41;25;Clouds and sun, hot;36;25;SW;10;52%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;10;3;A shower;10;4;ESE;11;90%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Warmer;17;7;NNE;14;68%;33%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;17;12;Clouds and sunshine;19;12;NE;9;67%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Lots of sun, warm;37;26;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;WSW;14;55%;11%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warmer;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;20;6;NE;8;39%;11%;8

