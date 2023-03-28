Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 28, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;31;26;Partly sunny;32;26;SSW;13;77%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A shower and t-storm;30;21;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;NW;21;58%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;22;8;Very windy;15;4;SW;34;64%;63%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;18;8;Sunny and nice;20;12;ESE;17;55%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;5;A little p.m. rain;14;11;SSW;17;81%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;4;-5;An afternoon flurry;2;-2;NNE;10;75%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;21;12;Sunny, nice and warm;26;13;ESE;12;53%;2%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mild with sunshine;16;-1;Breezy in the p.m.;16;-6;NE;14;57%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;34;25;Very hot;36;24;NE;17;53%;96%;8

Athens, Greece;Rain, breezy, cooler;17;6;Breezy in the a.m.;14;5;S;19;30%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;19;12;Sunny and breezy;17;9;S;24;54%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;24;12;Hazy sunshine;30;15;SE;15;40%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;36;23;Afternoon t-storms;32;22;SE;8;77%;90%;5

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;35;22;Clouds and sun;33;21;SE;11;53%;43%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A shower in the a.m.;34;27;S;15;63%;64%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clearing;17;11;Partly sunny;18;11;WSW;16;70%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;21;7;Sunny and warm;24;9;SSE;11;24%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Very windy;8;-1;Partly sunny, warmer;12;4;SE;12;50%;62%;3

Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;8;2;Cloudy;10;7;S;14;68%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;11;Rain tapering off;18;11;SE;9;77%;97%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;18;Partly sunny;29;16;S;13;56%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Strong winds;9;-2;Mostly cloudy;9;3;S;13;55%;39%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;9;6;A little a.m. rain;16;12;SSW;17;72%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;8;1;Chilly with some sun;9;-3;S;13;37%;25%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-3;Partly sunny;11;3;SW;11;48%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;29;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;15;SE;11;65%;76%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;26;20;Decreasing clouds;28;20;NNE;9;67%;59%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Sunny and nice;20;8;W;10;43%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warmer;31;16;Cooler;23;12;NNW;22;44%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;22;14;Low clouds;19;14;S;18;64%;28%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Decreasing clouds;31;18;An afternoon shower;32;18;E;5;51%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Humid with some sun;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;SSE;16;72%;6%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;9;2;Rain and snow shower;4;-3;E;21;57%;57%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;25;Humid;32;24;SSE;12;78%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;1;Periods of rain;6;4;SW;14;92%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;NNW;20;69%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Breezy with some sun;17;8;Partly sunny;21;13;SSE;13;51%;7%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A thunderstorm;31;23;SSW;10;75%;88%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;30;18;Mostly cloudy;31;20;ENE;7;45%;4%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;10;-5;Cool with some sun;11;-3;N;13;42%;7%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSW;15;62%;77%;10

Dili, East Timor;A shower and t-storm;33;23;A t-storm or two;30;24;SSE;7;80%;96%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;14;9;Cloudy with showers;16;8;SW;22;77%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy, warm;26;11;A t-storm around;20;11;NW;14;50%;53%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;20;14;Clouds and sun, nice;20;13;NNE;23;76%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;21;18;Low clouds;23;19;NNE;9;86%;72%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;24;13;Nice with some sun;25;14;NNE;8;63%;44%;10

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;30;21;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;NNE;16;69%;56%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, not as cold;2;-7;Cloudy and chilly;1;-8;NW;14;72%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;36;26;Mostly sunny;36;26;SE;10;53%;16%;12

Hong Kong, China;Occasional rain;22;18;Mostly cloudy;23;19;E;17;75%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;29;23;A couple of showers;29;23;ESE;16;68%;94%;8

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;36;23;Hazy sunshine;36;23;SSE;14;47%;4%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;28;15;A shower and t-storm;23;15;NW;14;53%;100%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler, morning rain;12;4;An afternoon shower;9;2;SSW;20;63%;50%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;14;84%;80%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;N;18;48%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;NW;13;57%;33%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;17;8;A t-storm in spots;9;6;N;6;76%;65%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;WSW;19;59%;28%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;25;10;Hazy sunshine;26;11;SW;9;38%;27%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;36;22;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;N;16;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain;9;-1;Breezy and colder;3;-4;WNW;26;67%;26%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;31;24;A shower in spots;31;24;NNE;18;64%;83%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;NNE;10;72%;86%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SSW;15;70%;42%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;33;25;A t-storm around;35;25;N;8;65%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;14;4;Brief p.m. showers;13;4;NE;9;73%;92%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;15;74%;75%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;SSE;14;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;Clouds and sun;23;14;WSW;14;58%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;10;8;A little a.m. rain;15;11;SW;22;79%;96%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;22;11;Morning rain;16;8;SW;13;68%;98%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SW;13;74%;68%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;23;8;Clouds and sun, warm;26;11;WSW;9;38%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;27;Clouds and sun;33;27;NW;10;67%;17%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;6;83%;94%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;E;11;53%;4%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;24;15;Cooler with showers;17;12;WSW;22;79%;99%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray t-shower;28;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;12;S;10;50%;54%;12

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;30;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;NNE;12;71%;88%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Windy and colder;0;-3;Rain and snow shower;2;-14;NW;28;76%;46%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;ESE;18;67%;29%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;29;16;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;SSE;15;74%;90%;4

Montreal, Canada;Sunny intervals;5;-2;Showers around;8;-6;WSW;14;54%;91%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;10;5;A little a.m. rain;9;2;W;21;84%;86%;1

Mumbai, India;Humid with hazy sun;30;24;Hazy and humid;30;24;WSW;15;70%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;15;NE;16;63%;67%;12

New York, United States;Cloudy and cooler;11;3;Clouds and sun;12;1;SSW;13;41%;41%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;23;10;Very windy, cooler;18;7;NNE;37;51%;3%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;8;2;Breezy;13;-7;NW;21;71%;55%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;18;5;Sunny;19;6;NE;9;39%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;3;-3;Morning snow, cloudy;2;-7;N;13;72%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;5;-6;Showers of rain/snow;8;-8;W;23;65%;72%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;11;78%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;22;A little a.m. rain;33;22;NW;15;60%;60%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;23;Showers around;30;23;ENE;14;76%;87%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy;12;8;Cloudy;21;12;SSW;16;53%;64%;2

Perth, Australia;Very warm;27;16;Breezy in the a.m.;26;18;E;24;48%;35%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;35;25;Morning t-storms;34;25;SSE;10;69%;91%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;ENE;16;74%;84%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and hot;35;20;Sunny and hot;34;20;E;12;48%;27%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy, windy;6;-1;Cloudy and chilly;9;5;SW;14;67%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;16;1;Turning sunny, mild;20;3;SSE;15;43%;27%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;9;Occasional rain;18;8;ENE;9;82%;98%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;25;9;Mostly sunny;26;10;S;10;64%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;A couple of showers;30;24;SE;13;77%;98%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;4;1;A little p.m. rain;7;4;ENE;39;69%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;4;-2;A snow shower;2;-2;W;19;63%;97%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, very warm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;12;69%;76%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;ENE;10;16%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;17;3;Partly sunny;17;5;E;17;61%;20%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;3;0;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-6;WSW;12;79%;95%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain, heavy at times;13;8;Cool with rain;12;7;NE;20;78%;96%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Very warm;27;18;Rain and drizzle;27;17;ENE;19;61%;83%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;ESE;21;66%;4%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;26;19;Showers around;26;18;NNE;11;62%;61%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;26;12;Clouds and sun;26;12;ENE;11;41%;33%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;27;11;Very warm;27;11;SW;8;51%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;NE;13;62%;2%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;25;12;Periods of sun, warm;24;12;SSE;13;46%;26%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;5;SSW;13;50%;17%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;16;3;Some sun, pleasant;19;3;WNW;9;45%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;19;10;Cloudy;17;10;ESE;17;57%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Hot, a p.m. shower;34;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;NE;10;71%;74%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very windy, colder;4;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;7;0;W;24;50%;18%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;E;22;66%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold with snow;-1;-10;Quite cold with snow;-2;-7;ENE;11;85%;96%;1

Sydney, Australia;A stray thunderstorm;29;20;A morning shower;27;17;WSW;20;65%;71%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, windy;19;17;Warmer with some sun;24;18;NNE;17;80%;83%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Cloudy and chilly;0;-5;NW;21;70%;19%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, warm;27;14;Cloudy and warm;26;13;NE;11;34%;85%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and warmer;22;8;Showers around;23;3;NW;14;47%;98%;5

Tehran, Iran;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;10;Breezy in the p.m.;23;11;NW;19;34%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Increasingly windy;20;12;W;28;63%;28%;8

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;12;-1;Clouds and sun;14;1;SE;7;43%;5%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing, showers;15;7;Some sun, a shower;16;9;ESE;16;66%;76%;7

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;5;1;Showers of rain/snow;7;-4;WNW;29;67%;72%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;19;12;Windy in the p.m.;21;12;ESE;25;62%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;20;9;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;S;11;43%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;12;-6;Sunny and mild;13;-6;E;13;30%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;15;4;Mostly cloudy;14;4;ENE;8;49%;2%;3

Vienna, Austria;Windy;8;-3;Cloudy and chilly;9;3;WSW;10;60%;42%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;35;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;22;E;11;59%;46%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;4;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-4;WNW;26;54%;27%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;2;-5;Periods of sun;8;2;S;17;41%;30%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;14;8;Very windy;12;10;SSW;55;77%;97%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;W;11;48%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;18;7;Mostly sunny, mild;19;7;NW;13;35%;93%;6

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather