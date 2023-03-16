Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 16, 2023

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy this morning;32;26;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;17;79%;75%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;33;22;Sunny and less humid;29;20;WNW;16;58%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, windy;18;8;Breezy in the a.m.;18;11;ENE;19;67%;36%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;19;11;Breezy in the p.m.;19;12;WSW;21;65%;15%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;13;7;Periods of rain;15;8;SSW;17;75%;98%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;0;-8;Snow, rain mixing in;4;-3;NNE;16;67%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasingly windy;26;10;A p.m. shower or two;21;12;NW;11;56%;78%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;0;-8;Partly sunny;0;-12;WNW;11;72%;6%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;NE;11;76%;66%;3

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;16;9;A couple of showers;12;8;N;24;67%;91%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;21;18;Humid with showers;24;18;NNW;16;81%;99%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;21;11;Sunny;26;10;ENE;8;45%;1%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;35;22;Clearing;34;23;SE;12;67%;42%;11

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;31;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;SE;5;65%;74%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Variable cloudiness;33;25;Partly sunny;34;26;SSW;12;63%;30%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Abundant sunshine;17;11;Partly sunny;17;12;ENE;18;76%;6%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;12;1;Cloudy and chilly;9;1;NNW;15;45%;64%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A cool breeze;10;-1;Mostly sunny;12;2;SE;7;52%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;10;2;Variable clouds;15;6;S;17;52%;10%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with showers;19;10;Heavy p.m. showers;19;10;SE;6;76%;93%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;NW;11;76%;60%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;10;-3;Breezy in the a.m.;12;0;SE;19;43%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Overcast;14;10;A couple of showers;16;9;SSW;16;64%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with rain;7;2;Sunshine and milder;13;1;ENE;9;46%;12%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;12;-3;Partly sunny;13;-1;ESE;11;43%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;Very warm;31;22;E;11;71%;41%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;Showers around;28;21;S;11;72%;94%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;17;7;Mostly cloudy;14;8;SSE;9;46%;93%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warmer;27;15;Sunny and nice;26;13;N;14;31%;3%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and hot;34;16;Cooler with a shower;21;16;NW;19;84%;83%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;31;18;A shower in places;30;16;ENE;7;63%;43%;12

Chennai, India;Hazy sun and humid;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;SE;11;78%;93%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;9;0;Clearing and windy;5;-8;NW;37;57%;9%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;6;76%;82%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;6;3;Mostly cloudy;9;5;SSE;20;67%;93%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;NW;17;80%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;24;4;Partly sunny, cooler;13;4;N;27;41%;12%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;ESE;14;59%;6%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, hot;33;19;A shower in the p.m.;27;18;SE;7;52%;60%;7

Denver, United States;Morning snow showers;3;-8;Mostly sunny, cold;5;-8;ENE;12;42%;14%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;32;21;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;NNE;5;51%;67%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;9;75%;57%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;15;7;A couple of showers;13;7;SSE;20;83%;97%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;24;10;Sunny and very warm;25;11;NE;18;31%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;20;13;Partly sunny;21;13;W;19;71%;4%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;20;Low clouds;27;21;SE;10;73%;42%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;24;14;Clouds and sun;26;14;ENE;12;60%;43%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;17;Increasing clouds;30;19;ESE;14;57%;5%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine;4;-8;Fog, then some sun;2;0;S;8;76%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;35;24;Rather cloudy;35;24;SSE;7;51%;9%;6

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;26;19;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;19;E;10;69%;29%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;29;23;A shower in spots;30;23;SW;15;63%;55%;9

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;30;20;A p.m. shower or two;29;20;S;8;63%;90%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Windy this morning;23;16;Showers around;25;15;ENE;11;49%;92%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Cooler, a.m. showers;9;7;NNE;28;84%;98%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;ESE;13;78%;61%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;N;18;38%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;26;13;Mostly sunny;25;14;NW;11;53%;44%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, mild;19;7;Partly sunny;17;7;NW;7;52%;81%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;31;22;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;W;18;56%;26%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;24;12;Thundershowers;20;12;ESE;5;57%;79%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Abundant sunshine;34;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;23;NNE;16;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;5;0;Partly sunny, breezy;8;-2;NE;20;58%;32%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers, some heavy;30;24;A couple of showers;30;24;E;21;68%;94%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;11;71%;56%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;33;22;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;5;65%;55%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;Hot, a p.m. shower;36;25;ESE;8;55%;60%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with a shower;13;4;A little a.m. rain;13;3;NE;12;64%;79%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;33;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;14;71%;48%;12

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;26;22;Mostly cloudy;26;21;SSE;12;77%;38%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;18;12;A couple of showers;18;10;WNW;17;71%;97%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and breezy;14;10;A shower;15;10;SSW;16;79%;96%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;17;10;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;8;S;10;69%;5%;5

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;ESE;15;81%;84%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;24;10;Cooler;17;7;SW;18;57%;33%;5

Male, Maldives;Clearing;32;27;Becoming cloudy;32;27;NE;18;77%;57%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;7;83%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;33;24;An afternoon shower;34;23;E;11;57%;62%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Some sunshine;25;15;E;13;51%;2%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;10;A t-storm around;24;10;SSW;10;38%;44%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;20;Partly sunny, breezy;26;21;SSE;26;61%;5%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;4;-7;Mostly sunny;6;-3;SE;7;64%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;31;26;Decreasing clouds;31;26;ESE;17;71%;55%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;22;A morning t-storm;27;21;E;12;82%;55%;7

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;4;0;A little snow;5;-1;SW;15;86%;96%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;-8;SW;8;65%;0%;3

Mumbai, India;A morning shower;33;26;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;WNW;8;58%;4%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray thunderstorm;22;16;A stray t-shower;27;15;ENE;20;60%;50%;12

New York, United States;Not as cool;13;7;A shower in spots;14;6;W;13;50%;74%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;21;11;An afternoon shower;20;9;WSW;9;71%;69%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;0;-10;Some brightening;2;-11;SSW;9;75%;17%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;21;12;Rather cloudy;16;8;SE;10;58%;15%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds rolling in;5;0;Wet snow;4;3;SE;11;88%;98%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;3;-1;A little snow;5;-2;WSW;14;86%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Turning out cloudy;31;25;A morning shower;32;25;ESE;16;75%;87%;11

Panama City, Panama;A few showers;31;21;A stray thunderstorm;31;21;NW;8;64%;43%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;31;22;Some sun, pleasant;30;21;NE;15;71%;27%;9

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;17;10;A shower and t-storm;17;9;SSW;15;66%;94%;2

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;28;15;Increasingly windy;25;15;S;25;53%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;35;24;S;7;50%;7%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNE;17;78%;73%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A little p.m. rain;30;19;A couple of showers;32;19;SE;11;62%;88%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;9;0;Partly sunny;13;1;SE;14;49%;3%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;9;-6;A thick cloud cover;13;-3;NNE;10;34%;75%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;7;Showers;19;7;NNW;8;71%;97%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;20;9;Low clouds;20;10;NE;9;77%;10%;1

Recife, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;N;11;72%;88%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;2;-5;A little p.m. snow;2;-1;W;9;44%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;6;-4;Fog, then some sun;6;2;SSE;10;72%;11%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;23;E;12;70%;13%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Plenty of sun;28;17;E;15;35%;2%;9

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;17;2;Plenty of sun;17;4;N;10;55%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A few flurries;2;-9;Snow, rain late;3;-3;SW;25;70%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;7;Mostly cloudy;16;8;W;13;73%;6%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of showers;26;17;Times of rain;26;17;ENE;11;74%;99%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;29;22;Showers around;27;22;ENE;30;73%;75%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;25;17;A shower and t-storm;24;17;SW;9;73%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;22;11;Showers around;23;10;E;10;53%;67%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;30;13;Sunny and very warm;29;13;SW;10;54%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain this afternoon;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;NNE;16;63%;6%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler;18;9;A couple of showers;15;8;NNW;13;82%;97%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;12;2;Inc. clouds;15;4;ESE;10;53%;8%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;10;-1;Periods of rain;14;3;NNE;7;37%;99%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;8;Rain and drizzle;10;8;NNW;15;90%;85%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Hot with some sun;33;25;Hot with clearing;33;25;NNE;16;64%;44%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow, then rain;3;0;Partly sunny;8;-2;E;9;70%;21%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;22;A couple of showers;28;22;NE;16;69%;93%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;4;-2;A little rain;4;2;S;17;73%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and hot;36;22;Very warm;30;22;ENE;23;54%;4%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;24;18;Clouds and sun;27;16;WSW;7;64%;47%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;3;-6;Fog, then some sun;4;1;SSE;8;65%;14%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;21;7;Sunny and mild;21;7;NE;11;43%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;20;10;Cloudy and breezy;19;11;NNW;24;61%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;18;9;Partly sunny, windy;16;8;WNW;26;43%;7%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and warmer;22;13;Brilliant sunshine;23;13;N;16;50%;6%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;17;1;Sunshine;18;2;ENE;10;45%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Thickening clouds;20;11;Mostly cloudy;14;7;S;18;71%;32%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Occasional rain;8;-1;WSW;20;87%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy;18;11;Sunny;18;11;ESE;11;63%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;SE;14;52%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-4;-20;Sunny;3;-15;WNW;10;29%;4%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;11;3;Partly sunny;12;5;NE;8;57%;8%;3

Vienna, Austria;More sun than clouds;10;0;Breezy;12;2;SE;24;40%;1%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;NW;5;47%;10%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing;6;-5;Partly sunny;7;0;SSE;8;60%;8%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Periods of sun;10;1;SE;15;52%;2%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;19;18;Windy, a shower;22;15;NNW;44;83%;79%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Very warm;36;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;SSW;7;54%;5%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler, p.m. rain;14;8;Cloudy;14;7;ENE;6;68%;37%;1

