Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 1, 2023

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing and humid;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;S;14;82%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;28;17;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;ENE;14;57%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Rain this afternoon;9;4;Breezy in the p.m.;12;0;W;20;70%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;14;4;Sun and some clouds;14;7;ENE;11;70%;27%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little rain;9;7;A couple of showers;10;8;W;24;86%;88%;0

Anchorage, United States;Snow;0;-3;A little a.m. snow;0;-4;E;6;88%;93%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A couple of showers;12;4;Partly sunny;13;1;E;11;75%;8%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-12;-22;Hazy sun;-10;-21;ENE;14;71%;2%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Seasonably hot;34;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;24;N;9;63%;93%;5

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;12;4;Partly sunny;15;5;NNE;12;55%;3%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;25;20;Afternoon showers;24;20;NNE;24;84%;99%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;18;10;Breezy in the p.m.;17;6;E;18;44%;26%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;Rather cloudy;33;23;SE;12;69%;42%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;29;17;Rather cloudy;27;16;ENE;18;49%;5%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;Periods of sun, hot;34;25;S;10;55%;32%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;13;4;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;N;13;58%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;3;-8;Mostly cloudy;3;-7;SSE;9;22%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;9;1;A little p.m. rain;8;0;WNW;15;76%;98%;1

Berlin, Germany;Occasional rain;6;3;Showers of rain/snow;6;1;WSW;20;80%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sunshine and nice;22;6;A shower or two;21;5;ESE;10;56%;83%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;29;19;N;12;52%;12%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;8;3;A couple of showers;7;0;WNW;22;67%;99%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;8;5;Mostly cloudy;9;6;WSW;17;81%;34%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;5;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;7;-4;WNW;22;78%;30%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rain/snow showers;7;3;Showers around;8;-2;NW;23;67%;60%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;29;21;Rain, then a shower;25;19;ESE;14;80%;98%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;18;ENE;10;66%;47%;8

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;10;-1;Mostly cloudy;8;1;NNW;8;34%;2%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, windy;18;10;Rather cloudy;18;10;NNW;15;49%;4%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;SSE;22;62%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;30;17;A shower in the p.m.;28;16;ESE;5;66%;57%;3

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A little rain;31;24;NE;20;79%;83%;4

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;-1;-6;Plenty of sun;1;-16;NNW;24;65%;10%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;30;24;Tropical rainstorm;29;25;E;17;86%;100%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;6;0;Inc. clouds;3;-2;SSE;12;75%;94%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;N;21;70%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Icy rain;-1;-1;Cloudy with a shower;3;-1;NNW;14;89%;85%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;E;12;71%;73%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;20;10;Hazy sunshine;23;9;WNW;14;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;4;-7;Plenty of sunshine;6;-4;SSW;11;55%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy;29;15;Hazy sun;27;14;NW;13;36%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;11;81%;87%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rather cloudy;10;7;Cloudy;11;9;WSW;27;78%;10%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;11;4;A little snow;9;3;NNE;10;77%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;16;11;Periods of sun;16;12;E;24;69%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds breaking;22;19;Rain and drizzle;21;18;SE;8;85%;84%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;26;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;10;69%;66%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;19;S;16;69%;3%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of snow;1;-3;Cloudy;-1;-7;NNW;13;84%;42%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;31;25;A couple of showers;34;25;ESE;11;62%;88%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;24;17;Breezy;24;16;E;18;65%;18%;5

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;28;20;A shower in spots;29;21;NE;11;69%;69%;5

Hyderabad, India;Clearing;31;18;Decreasing clouds;31;16;NE;16;39%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;25;8;Cloudy;21;8;N;10;45%;3%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;7;3;Clouds and sun;10;4;SW;18;63%;88%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;W;15;80%;88%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy, not as warm;27;20;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;N;25;41%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cooler with t-storms;22;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;N;10;73%;84%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;A stray a.m. shower;6;-4;S;7;75%;55%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;26;11;Hazy sunshine;29;12;NW;12;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;7;Hazy sunshine;22;6;S;7;47%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with hazy sun;34;15;Breezy in the a.m.;30;13;N;23;15%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of snow;2;0;Showers of rain/snow;3;-3;SSW;11;88%;95%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, turning breezy;31;24;Warm with a shower;30;23;ENE;24;64%;48%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;23;Clearing and hot;34;24;NNE;7;64%;33%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;30;16;Mainly cloudy;28;16;N;12;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;NNW;8;79%;96%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;12;3;A little rain;12;4;NE;12;67%;88%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with some sun;33;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;SW;11;77%;27%;9

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;25;20;Low clouds;24;20;SSE;12;81%;100%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;14;4;Mostly sunny;14;4;NE;11;70%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;11;6;Clouds breaking;12;7;WSW;18;75%;17%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;19;6;Mostly sunny;20;10;NE;10;34%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;25;Very warm;31;25;SSW;12;72%;21%;12

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;13;-2;Plenty of sunshine;14;-4;N;6;62%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds breaking;31;27;Mainly cloudy;32;27;NW;20;66%;3%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;8;82%;76%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;25;Sun and some clouds;33;25;E;12;64%;10%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;24;11;P.M. showers, windy;22;10;WNW;25;56%;96%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;25;7;Sunny and delightful;26;9;NNE;9;32%;11%;7

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;27;21;SE;15;69%;12%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Occasional wet snow;1;0;Snow showers;1;-3;WNW;12;91%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;24;Breezy with clearing;32;24;E;24;62%;2%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;Rain, then a shower;24;19;E;15;79%;100%;3

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;-7;-10;A snow squall;-1;-26;WNW;20;71%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;1;-3;A little p.m. snow;-1;-3;SSE;15;89%;96%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;23;Hazy sunshine;34;22;N;13;40%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;Very warm;29;16;ENE;14;45%;26%;12

New York, United States;A morning flurry;3;-2;Partly sunny, breezy;5;-3;SW;24;40%;3%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A few showers;9;3;Breezy and warmer;14;2;WSW;22;61%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-12;-22;Sunshine;-8;-15;NE;6;47%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;25;4;Cooler;8;2;NE;16;58%;3%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds breaking;-2;-10;Thickening clouds;-3;-8;NNE;5;83%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;-7;-9;A snow squall;-2;-28;NW;25;77%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;26;ENE;18;82%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;NW;13;58%;4%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;28;22;A shower and t-storm;29;22;ENE;12;82%;94%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Mostly cloudy;11;6;W;14;81%;29%;0

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;32;17;Sunny, breezy, hot;34;19;ESE;25;31%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;33;25;Hot and humid;33;24;SSE;9;66%;85%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;NNW;19;77%;90%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;19;Sunshine;33;19;SE;10;48%;2%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;6;2;A couple of showers;6;1;WSW;21;70%;99%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and breezy;3;-10;High clouds;0;-9;WNW;11;49%;0%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;16;9;A shower or two;19;8;ENE;8;69%;92%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;Plenty of sunshine;17;1;ENE;10;61%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;E;15;64%;30%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds rolling in;-1;-3;Snow and rain;5;-1;WSW;47;82%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of snow;3;0;Snow showers;1;-2;NNW;16;93%;93%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy and hot;32;24;A t-storm around;28;24;NNW;11;77%;64%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;NNW;16;28%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;14;2;Mostly sunny;15;2;NNE;8;69%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;0;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-4;NNE;11;73%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sunshine;14;4;Mainly cloudy;14;9;SSE;12;66%;85%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;26;17;Winds subsiding;27;18;ENE;26;52%;4%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;29;23;A morning shower;29;22;ESE;22;68%;76%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;NW;11;51%;4%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sun;29;8;Partly sunny;27;8;NE;7;23%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;31;16;Sunny and hot;35;15;SW;11;29%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;29;20;Partly sunny;30;21;N;15;65%;7%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;15;2;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;E;9;63%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;8;1;Mostly cloudy;10;4;SE;8;60%;60%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;5;-7;Mostly cloudy;2;-5;NW;7;44%;0%;1

Shanghai, China;Breezy in the p.m.;12;3;Cloudy;8;4;NNE;18;64%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;NNW;11;79%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;6;-3;Sunny intervals;7;-2;WNW;11;69%;96%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;A morning shower;28;23;ENE;19;66%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;0;-5;Mostly cloudy;-2;-9;W;12;80%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Very warm;31;22;NNW;23;55%;3%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;25;16;Rain and drizzle;18;15;ENE;17;83%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-2;Snow showers;0;-5;NNW;18;84%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few p.m. showers;12;4;A morning shower;8;4;SE;9;89%;83%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with some sun;11;1;Rain and drizzle;6;1;NW;10;85%;87%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;11;2;An afternoon shower;10;3;NNE;12;46%;78%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain;17;10;Clouds and sun;18;11;WNW;20;55%;70%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;13;3;Clouds and sun;14;5;E;6;62%;44%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;14;4;Windy in the morning;10;2;NNW;23;34%;5%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partial sunshine;-4;-6;Flurries and squalls;1;-17;NW;27;66%;95%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;16;8;Mostly cloudy;17;10;E;10;65%;3%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;16;9;Clouds and sun;17;10;WSW;14;65%;7%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-14;-27;Mostly sunny;-9;-28;E;11;70%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little snow;5;2;A thick cloud cover;8;5;ENE;10;65%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain/snow showers;7;2;A couple of showers;6;1;WNW;19;73%;99%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;25;16;Sunny and hot;32;18;NE;8;43%;26%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of wet snow;2;0;Snow showers;2;-4;NW;10;88%;96%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;5;2;Rain/snow showers;3;-2;NW;23;90%;93%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon rain;28;19;Breezy, not as warm;25;20;N;27;71%;68%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with clearing;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;SW;8;50%;3%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray p.m. shower;5;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;5;-3;ESE;3;79%;95%;1

