WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

456 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

Areas of fog with visibilities 1 mile or less will remain across

the region through about 10 am. The fog will be locally dense at

times, with reduced visibilities as low as 1/4 mile or less,

especially closer to the coast.

Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

Use low beam headlights and keep a safe distance between your

vehicle and the one ahead of you.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather