CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

428 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Connecticut...

Connecticut River At Middle Haddam affecting Middlesex County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Connecticut River At Middle Haddam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet.

- The river is expected to crest just below flood stage near

6.9 feet around 6 am.

- Forecast...The river will oscillate just below flood stage

with a maximum value of 6.9 feet Tuesday, April 25.

