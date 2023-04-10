CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 209 PM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND... The National Weather Service in Boston\/Norton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Connecticut, Hartford, Tolland and Windham. In Massachusetts, Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable and Northern Middlesex. In Rhode Island, Northwest Providence, Southeast Providence, Western Kent, Eastern Kent, Bristol, Washington and Newport. * TIMING...Tuesday from 10 am through 7 pm * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...upper 60s to mid 70s. * LIGHTNING...None. * IMPACTS...Very dry conditions and gusty winds will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather