CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Wed Feb 8 2023

...AREAS OF BLACK ICE THROUGH DAYBREAK ON UNTREATED ROADS AND

WALKWAYS...

Temperatures near the freezing mark coupled with patchy ground fog

will result in areas of black ice early this morning on untreated

roads and walkways. This is particularly true across interior

Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. Roads that appear wet may

actually contain black ice. Motorists are urged to drive with

extra caution early this morning. Temperatures should rise above

freezing by mid morning and bringing an end to any black ice.

