CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

441 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Connecticut...Rhode Island...Massachusetts...

Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington

Counties.

Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol

Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Rhode

Island...

Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties.

For the Pawcatuck River...including Wood River Junction, Westerly...

Minor flooding is forecast.

For the Taunton River...including Bridgewater...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by 5 PM EST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pawcatuck River At Westerly.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the

Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach

on lowest lying homes in French Village.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 7.4 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 4:00 AM EST Saturday was 7.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.5 feet

late Monday evening.

- Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

