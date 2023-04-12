CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 338 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS AND NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT... * Affected Area...Berkshire and Litchfield Counties. * Timing... 10 am to 7 pm today. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 to 30 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 60s to upper 70s. * Lightning...None. * IMPACTS...Very dry conditions and gusty winds will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather