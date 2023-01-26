CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Albany NY 358 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Housatonic River At Stevenson Dam. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 11.1 feet after daybreak. It will then fall below flood stage shortly after noontime. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 03\/29\/1994. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Housatonic River Stevenson Dam Flood Stage: 11.0 Observed Stage at Thu 3 am: 9.9 Forecast: Thu 7 am 11.1 Thu 1 pm 9.5 Thu 7 pm 9.5 Fri 1 am 9.5 Fri 7 am 9.5 Fri 1 pm 9.5 Fri 7 pm 9.5 Sat 1 am 9.5 Sat 7 am 9.5 Sat 1 pm 8.2 Sat 7 pm 8.2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather