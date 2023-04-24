CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

CTZ005-241600-

Northern Fairfield-

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ009-241600-

Southern Fairfield-

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ006-241600-

Northern New Haven-

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ010-241600-

Southern New Haven-

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ007-241600-

Northern Middlesex-

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ011-241600-

Southern Middlesex-

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ008-241600-

Northern New London-

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ012-241600-

Southern New London-

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

