CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

_____

698 FPUS51 KOKX 190722

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

CTZ005-191500-

Northern Fairfield-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ009-191500-

Southern Fairfield-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ006-191500-

Northern New Haven-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ010-191500-

Southern New Haven-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-191500-

Northern Middlesex-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ011-191500-

Southern Middlesex-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-191500-

Northern New London-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-191500-

Southern New London-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather