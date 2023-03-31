CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023

181 FPUS51 KOKX 310732

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EDT Fri Mar 31 2023

CTZ005-311500-

Northern Fairfield-

331 AM EDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ009-311500-

Southern Fairfield-

331 AM EDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-311500-

Northern New Haven-

331 AM EDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-311500-

Southern New Haven-

331 AM EDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-311500-

Northern Middlesex-

331 AM EDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-311500-

Southern Middlesex-

331 AM EDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers, breezy with highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-311500-

Northern New London-

331 AM EDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers, breezy with highs

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-311500-

Southern New London-

331 AM EDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers, breezy with highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

