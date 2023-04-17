Skip to main content Turn off refresh
CT Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Cooler with a shower;57;40;W;14;43%;45%;3

Chester;Breezy with a shower;56;37;W;14;44%;45%;4

Danbury;Cooler with a shower;56;37;W;14;40%;45%;2

Groton;Breezy with a shower;58;41;W;15;45%;44%;3

Hartford;Breezy with a shower;59;41;W;14;41%;45%;2

Meriden;Breezy with a shower;57;38;W;14;41%;45%;2

New Haven;Breezy with a shower;57;41;W;14;46%;45%;4

Oxford;Cooler with a shower;54;37;W;14;44%;45%;2

Willimantic;Breezy with a shower;57;37;W;14;44%;44%;4

Windsor Locks;Breezy with a shower;58;39;WNW;14;42%;82%;3

