Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Afternoon rain;42;35;E;7;64%;96%;3

Chester;Sun, then clouds;44;33;E;7;57%;44%;4

Danbury;Occasional p.m. rain;43;34;ENE;6;61%;96%;3

Groton;Inc. clouds;44;35;E;7;61%;80%;4

Hartford;Inc. clouds;46;35;ENE;6;54%;81%;4

Meriden;Clouding up;44;34;ENE;6;59%;85%;3

New Haven;Becoming cloudy;42;36;ENE;7;64%;91%;3

Oxford;Increasing clouds;41;32;E;7;62%;90%;3

Willimantic;Sun, then clouds;45;33;E;6;57%;80%;4

Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;46;34;ENE;6;53%;66%;4

_____

