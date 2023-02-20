CT Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A little a.m. rain;43;29;WNW;7;80%;85%;1

Chester;A couple of showers;42;27;WNW;6;84%;86%;1

Danbury;Cooler;43;27;WNW;6;73%;57%;1

Groton;A little rain;43;31;WNW;6;81%;87%;1

Hartford;Showers around;43;29;WNW;7;72%;71%;1

Meriden;Showers around;43;27;WNW;7;76%;70%;1

New Haven;A bit of a.m. rain;44;30;WNW;8;83%;86%;1

Oxford;Showers around;42;28;WNW;7;79%;65%;1

Willimantic;Cooler;42;27;WNW;6;77%;83%;1

Windsor Locks;Showers around;42;28;WNW;7;73%;71%;1

