CT Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Breezy and cooler;45;28;WSW;14;40%;3%;3 Chester;Breezy and cooler;44;28;WSW;15;38%;1%;3 Danbury;Breezy and cooler;47;26;WSW;15;37%;2%;3 Groton;Breezy and cooler;46;29;WSW;17;38%;3%;3 Hartford;Breezy and cooler;46;26;SSW;15;36%;1%;3 Meriden;Breezy and cooler;45;25;SW;15;38%;2%;3 New Haven;Breezy and cooler;45;30;SW;15;40%;3%;3 Oxford;Breezy and cooler;42;26;WSW;15;42%;1%;3 Willimantic;Breezy and cooler;44;22;WSW;16;40%;1%;3 Windsor Locks;Breezy and cooler;45;24;SSW;15;37%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather