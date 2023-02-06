CT Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Colder;39;34;SW;7;59%;61%;3 Chester;Cooler;41;33;SW;7;50%;61%;2 Danbury;Clouds and sun;42;33;SW;8;51%;61%;3 Groton;Colder;39;34;SW;7;53%;65%;3 Hartford;Partly sunny;42;32;SSW;7;50%;63%;3 Meriden;Cooler;41;31;SSW;8;52%;64%;3 New Haven;Colder;40;35;SW;8;59%;64%;3 Oxford;Partly sunny;39;33;SW;8;52%;62%;3 Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;41;31;SSW;7;50%;67%;2 Windsor Locks;Clouds and sunshine;42;31;SSW;7;50%;65%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather