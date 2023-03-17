CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

_____

739 FPUS51 KBOX 170801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

CTZ002-171600-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

CTZ003-171600-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-171600-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather