290 FPUS51 KBOX 070901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023

CTZ002-071700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ003-071700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ004-071700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

