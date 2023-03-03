CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023 _____ 354 FPUS51 KBOX 030901 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Fri Mar 3 2023 CTZ002-031700- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EST Fri Mar 3 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then snow, a chance of sleet, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain, snow, a chance of sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ003-031700- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Fri Mar 3 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, a chance of sleet, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain, snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ004-031700- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Fri Mar 3 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow with possible sleet, rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain, snow, a chance of sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$