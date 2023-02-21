CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Tue Feb 21 2023

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible snow and freezing rain

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cooler

with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

120 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Not as cool with

highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this morning,

then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into

the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Not as cool with

highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

