965 FPUS51 KBOX 040901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

CTZ002-041700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-041700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

34 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 14. Temperature rising into

the lower 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-041700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 33 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 14. Temperature rising into

the lower 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

