CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

733 FPUS51 KALY 160741

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160740

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

CTZ001-161500-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

CTZ013-161500-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather