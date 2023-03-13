CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

424 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

424 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow

accumulation. Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

424 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

