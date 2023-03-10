CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023 _____ 006 FPUS51 KALY 100903 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 100900 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 400 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 CTZ001-101700- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 400 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ013-101700- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 400 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather