CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 12, 2023

_____

441 FPUS51 KALY 130803

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 130801

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

301 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

CTZ001-131600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

301 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-131600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

301 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows around

20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather